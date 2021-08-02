Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,132,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 479,796 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80.

