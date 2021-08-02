Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,621 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.25% of The Bancorp worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. 7,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,341. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

