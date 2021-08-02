Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $13.15 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. 490,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

