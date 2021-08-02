Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $17.10 Million Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the period. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF makes up about 2.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

BATS:VFMF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.