Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,796,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.16. 44,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

