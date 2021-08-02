Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $4.30 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.66. 519,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $320.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

