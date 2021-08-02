Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.38% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,645,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $100.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.