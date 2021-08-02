Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $8.67 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,771,030 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

