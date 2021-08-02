Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 1,539 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,780,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,594,000 after purchasing an additional 432,849 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.00. 593,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $460.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.