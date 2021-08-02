Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 2,770 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $117.12. 284,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,848,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $607.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

