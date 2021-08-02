Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 4,669 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

