Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 6,401 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.32. 330,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.