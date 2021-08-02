Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.89. 435,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,740. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

