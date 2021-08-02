Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Andritz stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32.

Get Andritz alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADRZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.