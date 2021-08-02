Andritz’s (ADRZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andritz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY remained flat at $$10.82 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Andritz has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

