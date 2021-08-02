Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year.

Get Angi alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,452 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.