Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,591.11 ($46.92).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 119.50 ($1.56) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,310 ($43.25). 4,168,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,831. The stock has a market cap of £45.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,222.01.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have bought 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

