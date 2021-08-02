Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.29 on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

NGLOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.