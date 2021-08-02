AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $33.74.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

