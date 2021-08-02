AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Shares of AU stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $33.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

