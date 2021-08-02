Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.02 ($78.85).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

