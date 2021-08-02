Anita M. Sands Sells 994 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $584.67. 901,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 697.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

