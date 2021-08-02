Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 631,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.39. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

