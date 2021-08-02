Ann Lewnes Sells 1,164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADBE traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $618.75. 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,249. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.18. The company has a market capitalization of $294.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,302,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $94,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.