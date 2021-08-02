Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Anthem stock opened at $384.01 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

