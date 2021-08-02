Antiample 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Antiample has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $49.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

