AntiMatter Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $822,858.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $822,858.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,260,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

