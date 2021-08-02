Anyswap Achieves Market Cap of $31.99 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Anyswap has a market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00004398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00100440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.93 or 0.99556702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00846186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

