Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.24 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00101951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00138402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.93 or 0.99922951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.57 or 0.00843950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.