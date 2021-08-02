Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Head to Head Comparison

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 16.08 $19.08 million $2.06 24.19 Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.47 -$104.13 million $1.73 30.43

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Income REIT. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 25.64% 4.84% 3.08% Apartment Income REIT N/A -3.85% -0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Community Healthcare Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Apartment Income REIT 0 7 3 0 2.30

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $52.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus target price of $43.78, suggesting a potential downside of 16.84%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.