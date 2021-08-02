Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on APLS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.