Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

