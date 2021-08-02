Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of APEMY stock remained flat at $$59.89 on Monday. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $59.89.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

