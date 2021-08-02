Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.89

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.89, with a volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

