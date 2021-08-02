Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of APEMY opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

