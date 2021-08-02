Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) & Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Financial Comparison

Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Apex Technology Acquisition alerts:

6.0% of Apex Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Apex Technology Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Avalara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apex Technology Acquisition and Avalara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A Avalara $500.57 million 28.71 -$49.18 million ($0.46) -363.41

Avalara has higher revenue and earnings than Apex Technology Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apex Technology Acquisition and Avalara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalara 0 1 9 0 2.90

Avalara has a consensus target price of $186.36, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avalara is more favorable than Apex Technology Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Apex Technology Acquisition and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Technology Acquisition N/A -750.42% -10.63% Avalara -11.77% -5.43% -3.71%

Volatility & Risk

Apex Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avalara beats Apex Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apex Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of Apex Technology Sponsor LLC.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation; and Avalara Item Classification, a solution that addresses the process of assigning proper country-specific Harmonized System codes to products. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.