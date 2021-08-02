Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. Standpoint Research lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

