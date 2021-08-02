API3 (API3) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.29 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One API3 coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00010934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $58.55 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00805632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00094789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040724 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

