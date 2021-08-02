apM Coin Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $99,705.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.14 or 0.00808102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00095567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040615 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

