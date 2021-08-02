Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce $50.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.17 million to $51.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $209.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $895.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

