AppCoins Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,658.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. AppCoins has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $41,658.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.11 or 0.00815881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,897,155 coins and its circulating supply is 244,897,154 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

