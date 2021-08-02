Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

