Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.55 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.