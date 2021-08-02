Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.25. 19,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 292,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Get Apria alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.