AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

ATR stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

