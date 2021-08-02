APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,537.80 or 0.99764144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00842225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,622,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

