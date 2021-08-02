AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,443 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

