AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Clearfield worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clearfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $43.52 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.10 million, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

