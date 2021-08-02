AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 16,495 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 73,368 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after buying an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 436,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.