AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,549 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Inogen worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $19,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,939,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $79.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $80.31.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,661 shares of company stock valued at $41,209,033 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.